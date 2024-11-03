Joshua Palmer News: Strong production on two targets

Palmer brought in two of four targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' 27-10 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Palmer made good use of his pair of grabs, recording a 28-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter and adding a 26-yard catch on the final drive of the first half. Palmer was also credited with an additional nine receiving yards on an end-of-half lateral, leading to his third straight game with 60-plus receiving yards. Palmer has yet to see more than five targets in any game this season, however, so he remains a somewhat risky option dependent on efficiency heading into a Week 10 home matchup against the Titans.