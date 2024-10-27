Joshua Uche News: Inactive amidst trade talks

Uche (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Uche does not have an injury, but he will be held out of Sunday's game amidst trade speculation ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline, per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. The 2020 second-round pick has seen his snap count decrease over the last couple of weeks, and through seven regular-season outings he's posted 13 tackles (10 solo), including 2.0 sacks. With Uche inactive for Sunday's contest, Ochaun Mathis and Raekwon McMillan are the top candidates to start at outside linebacker alongside Anfernee Jennings.