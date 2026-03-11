Joshua Uche headshot

Joshua Uche News: Set to join Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 11:10am

Uche is slated to sign a one-year deal with the Dolphins, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Uche was a strong depth piece for the Eagles, playing defensive snaps in nine regular-season games in 2025. The strongside linebacker will bring both defensive and special-teams value to a depleted Dolphins linebacker room as he returns to the AFC East. Uche was traded from the Patriots to the Chiefs in late October of 2024 and will now get to face the team that selected him in the second round of the 2020 draft twice a year.

Joshua Uche
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Uche See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Uche See More
IDP Analysis: Week 9 Review
NFL
IDP Analysis: Week 9 Review
Author Image
Dan Marcus
November 6, 2024
NFL Win Totals 2024: Betting the Patriots' Win Total
NFL
NFL Win Totals 2024: Betting the Patriots' Win Total
Author Image
Jim Coventry
August 6, 2024
NFL Free Agency: 2024 Free-Agent Tracker
NFL
NFL Free Agency: 2024 Free-Agent Tracker
Author Image
Mario Puig
February 12, 2024
NFL Game Previews: Chargers-Jets Matchup
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Chargers-Jets Matchup
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
November 2, 2023
Week 8 Friday Injury Report: Walker Cleared, Lockett Looking Good, Moss Uncertain
NFL
Week 8 Friday Injury Report: Walker Cleared, Lockett Looking Good, Moss Uncertain
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
October 27, 2023