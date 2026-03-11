Joshua Uche News: Set to join Miami
Uche is slated to sign a one-year deal with the Dolphins, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Uche was a strong depth piece for the Eagles, playing defensive snaps in nine regular-season games in 2025. The strongside linebacker will bring both defensive and special-teams value to a depleted Dolphins linebacker room as he returns to the AFC East. Uche was traded from the Patriots to the Chiefs in late October of 2024 and will now get to face the team that selected him in the second round of the 2020 draft twice a year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Uche See More
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Analysis: Week 9 ReviewNovember 6, 2024
-
NFL Picks
NFL Win Totals 2024: Betting the Patriots' Win TotalAugust 6, 2024
-
NFL Free Agency
NFL Free Agency: 2024 Free-Agent TrackerFebruary 12, 2024
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Chargers-Jets MatchupNovember 2, 2023
-
Injury Analysis
Week 8 Friday Injury Report: Walker Cleared, Lockett Looking Good, Moss UncertainOctober 27, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Uche See More