Joshua Uche News: Set to join Miami

Uche is slated to sign a one-year deal with the Dolphins, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Uche was a strong depth piece for the Eagles, playing defensive snaps in nine regular-season games in 2025. The strongside linebacker will bring both defensive and special-teams value to a depleted Dolphins linebacker room as he returns to the AFC East. Uche was traded from the Patriots to the Chiefs in late October of 2024 and will now get to face the team that selected him in the second round of the 2020 draft twice a year.