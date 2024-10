New England traded Uche to Kansas City on Monday in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Uche sat out of the Patriots' contest in Week 8 amid rumors they were shopping him, and now he's bound for the Chiefs ahead of Week 9. With Kansas City dealing with a few different injuries at the defensive end position, Uche could see significant playing time on the edge across from George Karlaftis right away.