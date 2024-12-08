Joshua Williams Injury: Questionable to return Sunday
Williams (chest) is questionable to return to Sunday night's contest against the Chargers, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
Williams went back to the locker room with a chest injury in the second half, placing some doubt on his chances to return to the field. In his absence, Keith Taylor stands to see an uptick in usage at cornerback versus Los Angeles.
