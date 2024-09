Josiah Deguara: Bumped down to practice squad

Deguara reverted to the Jaguars' practice squad Tuesday.

Deguara will elevated to the active roster for Monday's loss to the Bills, as Evan Engram (hamstring) was sidelined. The Cincinnati product saw 10 snaps on offense, catching his lone target for an eight-yard gain. If Engram isn't healthy enough to compete Sunday against the Texans, Deguara will likely get another opportunity with the active roster.