Josiah Deguara Injury: Dealing with shoulder issue

Deguara (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

The 2020 third-round pick from Cincinnati played 13 total snaps (three offensive and 10 on special teams) without recording any stats in Jacksonville's Week 14 win over the Titans, seemingly sustaining a shoulder injury in the process. If Deguara is sidelined for the Jags' Week 15 matchup against the Jets, it likely wouldn't affect their offensive gameplan, as he's caught just two passes in 11 games this season.