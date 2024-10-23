Josiah Deguara News: Seeing minimal playing time

Deguara was on the field for three of the Jaguars' 61 snaps on offense and didn't draw a target in Sunday's 32-16 win over the Patriots.

Deguara has suited up in each of Jacksonville's last five games and has been limited to two receptions for 10 yards on two targets. He's played no more than 10 snaps on offense in either of those contests, but his involvement on the Jaguars' special-teams units could be enough for Jacksonville to keep him active on game days moving forward.