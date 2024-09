The Jaguars signed Deguara to their active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Deguara was bumped down to Jacksonville's practice squad after playing 24 total snaps (10 offensive and 14 on special teams) during the team's Week 3 loss to the Bills, but he's now rejoined the active roster. Expect the first-year Jaguar to serve as a depth piece in Jacksonville's tight end room while also contributing on special teams in Week 4.