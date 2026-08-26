Josiah Deguara News: Signs with New York

The Giants signed Deguara to a contract Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

The 49ers released Deguara on Monday. The tight end has quickly found new work and may have a shot to usurp Chris Manhertz's spot on the 53-man roster with a strong showing in Friday's preseason finale against the Jets. Deguara is primarily a special teams player and will need to prove his versatility quickly to manifest any lasting staying power.