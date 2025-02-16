Josiah Deguara News: Three receptions in 2024

Deguara (shoulder) registered three catches on as many targets for 14 yards across 15 regular-season games in 2024.

Deguara signed a one-year, $1.29 million contract with the Jaguars in March of 2024 after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Packers. He failed to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but after opting to stay on the practice squad he was eventually signed to Jacksonville's active roster in late September. Deguara was mostly used on special teams, though he did see a slight uptick in offensive snaps when Evan Engram (shoulder) was sidelined due to injury. Deguara will explore his options during the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.