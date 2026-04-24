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Josiah Trotter News: Taken by Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 5:14pm

The Buccaneers selected Trotter in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 46th overall.

Trotter will join Tampa Bay's first-round selection Rueben Bain to immediately revitalize head coach Todd Bowles' defense. After beginning his collegiate career at West Virginia, where he emerged as a starter in 2024, Trotter transferred to Missouri in 2025 and earned first-team All-SEC honors while leading the team with 84 tackles. The Buccaneers pursued a pair of established veterans in Alex Anzalone and Christian Rozeboom during free agency to anchor the inside linebacker position, but Trotter's proclivity for production as a run stopper may make it difficult to keep him out of the rotation. Having the benefit of a rookie year to develop prior to competing for starting snaps could help Trotter improve his skills in coverage.

Josiah Trotter
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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