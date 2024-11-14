Jourdan Lewis Injury: Dealing with neck injury

Lewis (neck) did not practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Lewis logged four tackles (two solo) during the Cowboys' Week 10 loss to the Eagles, but it appears he may have picked up a neck injury in the process. The 2017 third-round pick will have two more chances to practice ahead of Monday's game against the Texans. In the three regular-season games since the Cowboys' Week 7 bye, Lewis has logged 17 tackles (nine solo).