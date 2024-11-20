Jourdan Lewis Injury: Estimated as limited Wednesday

Lewis (neck) was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Lewis was sidelined for the Cowboys' loss to the Texans this past Monday due to a neck injury. He wasn't able to practice last week due to the injury, and even though Wednesday's report is an estimation, his ability to participate in the walkthrough in a limited capacity indicates he is progressing through the issue. Lewis' practice participation over the next two days will indicate whether he'll return from a one-game absence against the Commanders on Sunday.