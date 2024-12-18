Fantasy Football
Jourdan Lewis headshot

Jourdan Lewis Injury: Limited in Wednesday's walkthrough

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Lewis (elbow) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lewis suffered an elbow injury in the second half of the Cowboys' Week 15 win over the Panthers. He'll have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. Over his last four games, Lewis has logged 19 tackles (10 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass defenses and one forced fumble.

Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
