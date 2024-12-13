Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jourdan Lewis headshot

Jourdan Lewis Injury: Questionable for Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Lewis (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Lewis logged three consecutive limited practice sessions due to a hamstring injury following the Cowboys' Week 14 loss to the Bengals, putting his Week 15 status in doubt. The Michigan product has appeared in 12 games for Dallas this season, recording 52 total tackles and four passes defended. If he's unable to suit up Sunday, Kemon Hall will likely serve as the Cowboys' top slot corner.

Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now