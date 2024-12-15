Fantasy Football
Jourdan Lewis headshot

Jourdan Lewis News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 15, 2024 at 10:04am

Lewis (hamstring) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.

The slot cornerback was listed as questionable after logging limited practice sessions all week, but he appears good to go. Lewis has been on the field for more than 80 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the last six games in which he's played. On the year, he has 52 tackles (29 solo), four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
