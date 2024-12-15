Jourdan Lewis News: Good to go Sunday

Lewis (hamstring) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.

The slot cornerback was listed as questionable after logging limited practice sessions all week, but he appears good to go. Lewis has been on the field for more than 80 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the last six games in which he's played. On the year, he has 52 tackles (29 solo), four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.