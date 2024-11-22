Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jourdan Lewis headshot

Jourdan Lewis News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Lewis (neck) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Lewis opened the Cowboys' week of practice with consecutive limited sessions due to a neck injury, but he upgraded to full participation Friday, suggesting that he's moved past the issue in time for Sunday's divisional matchup. With Lewis back at full health, he's expected to serve as Dallas' top slot corner in Week 12.

Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now