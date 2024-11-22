Jourdan Lewis News: Ready to rock
Lewis (neck) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Lewis opened the Cowboys' week of practice with consecutive limited sessions due to a neck injury, but he upgraded to full participation Friday, suggesting that he's moved past the issue in time for Sunday's divisional matchup. With Lewis back at full health, he's expected to serve as Dallas' top slot corner in Week 12.
