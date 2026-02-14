Jowon Briggs headshot

Jowon Briggs News: Posts 4.0 sacks in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Briggs had 4.0 sacks among his 38 tackles (19 solo) in 2025.

Briggs was a quiet success story for the Jets after being acquired in a preseason trade with the Browns. The 2024 seventh-round pick appeared in all 17 games for the Jets, starting the last eight after the team traded away Quinnen Williams. Even if the Jets bolster the interior of their defensive line in the offseason, Briggs showed enough ability to generate pressure from the inside to earn at least a rotational role in 2026.

Jowon Briggs
New York Jets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jowon Briggs
