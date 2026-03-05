Jowon Briggs News: Retained by Jets

The Jets exercised their exclusive rights tender on Briggs on Thursday, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.

New York extended the contract tender to the defensive tackle, meaning Briggs either has to accept the one-year offer or sit out. Briggs grew into a rotational player for New York in 2025, playing 586 defensive snaps and recording 38 tackles (19 solo), including 4.0 sacks, and a forced fumble.