J.T. Gray News: Inks deal with Philly
The Eagles signed Gray to a one-year contract Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Gray spent his first seven seasons with the Saints and was selected to the Pro Bowl and named a first-team All-Pro as a special-teams ace in 2021. He was a second-team All-Pro twice. Gray was released ahead of Week 1 last summer and spent the 2025 campaign bouncing around the league with the Ravens, Broncos and Bucs, appearing in just five regular-season contests.
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