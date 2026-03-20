J.T. Gray News: Inks deal with Philly

The Eagles signed Gray to a one-year contract Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gray spent his first seven seasons with the Saints and was selected to the Pro Bowl and named a first-team All-Pro as a special-teams ace in 2021. He was a second-team All-Pro twice. Gray was released ahead of Week 1 last summer and spent the 2025 campaign bouncing around the league with the Ravens, Broncos and Bucs, appearing in just five regular-season contests.