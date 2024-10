Thornhill (calf) has been activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Bengals, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Thornhill remains questionable for the contest. His status is unlikely to be confirmed until roughly 90 minutes before kickoff. The free safety has been on IR since suffering a calf injury in Week 1. He recorded nine tackles (eight solo) in that loss to the Cowboys.