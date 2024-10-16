Juan Thornhill Injury: Designated to return

Thornhill (calf) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Thornhill missed Cleveland's last five games after sustaining a calf injury late in the Browns' Week 1 loss to the Cowboys, but it now appears he's nearing a return to the field. The 28-year-old's participation Thursday and Friday will be the best indication of whether he can return for the Browns' Week 7 matchup against the Bengals. However, Cleveland must still activate Thornhill to its active roster in order for him to suit up Sunday.