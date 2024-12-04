Juan Thornhill Injury: Estimated as DNP

Thornhill (calf) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's practice estimate, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Thornhill was unable to practice all week leading up to this past Monday's game against the Broncos, which he is inactive for. The 2019 second-round pick will have two more chances this week to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's AFC North showdown against the Steelers. Thornhill has been sidelined for six of the Browns' 12 regular-season games due to a calf injury.