Juan Thornhill Injury: Nursing calf injury

Thornhill (calf) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's injury report, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Thornhill missed five regular-season games earlier in the year due to a calf injury, and it appears he may have aggravated the issue during the Browns' Week 12 win over the Steelers. Thornhill will have two opportunities this week to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Monday's game against Denver. In his five regular-season games since returning from injured reserve in Week 7, Thornhill has logged 23 tackles (12 solo) and one pass defense.