Juan Thornhill Injury: Questionable for Week 14

Thornhill (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Thornhill was able to practice in a limited capacity Thursday, and he has given himself a chance to return from a one-game absence due to a calf injury. Rodney McLeod and Ronnie Hickman both saw increased snap counts on defense in Week 13 against the Broncos, and the duo would continue to see additional work Sunday if Thornhill were to be sidelined.