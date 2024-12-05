Juan Thornhill Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Thornhill (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Thornhill was sidelined for Week 13 against the Broncos due to a calf injury, and he was estimated as a DNP on Wednesday's injury report. Thornhill's return to practice Thursday indicates he is progressing through his recovery, and if he's able to practice Friday, he'll give himself a chance to play against the Steelers on Sunday.