Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Juan Thornhill headshot

Juan Thornhill Injury: Ruled out for Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 8:08pm

Thornhill (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Broncos, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Thornhill may have aggravated his calf injury during the Browns' Week 12 win over the Steelers, which prevented him from practicing all week. His next opportunity to play will be Week 14 against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Dec. 8. In Thornhill's absence, Rodney McLeod and Ronnie Hickman are the top candidates to start at free safety alongside strong safety Grant Delpit.

Juan Thornhill
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now