Juan Thornhill Injury: Ruled out for Week 13

Thornhill (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Broncos, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Thornhill may have aggravated his calf injury during the Browns' Week 12 win over the Steelers, which prevented him from practicing all week. His next opportunity to play will be Week 14 against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Dec. 8. In Thornhill's absence, Rodney McLeod and Ronnie Hickman are the top candidates to start at free safety alongside strong safety Grant Delpit.