Juan Thornhill News: Returning for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Thornhill (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

A calf issue sidelined Thornhill for last Monday's loss against Denver, but the veteran safety will be able to return to action having missed just one contest. As a result, Ronnie Hickman could see less defensive snaps than he did last week. In the Browns' win over Pittsburgh in Week 12, Thornhill tallied seven tackles -- his second-highest total this season.

