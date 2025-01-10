Juan Thornhill News: Suits up for 11 games in 2024

Thornhill racked up 49 tackles (31 solo) and three passes defensed across 11 regular-season appearances with the Browns in 2024.

Thornhill has been limited to 11 regular-season games in both of his first seasons with the Browns, despite having logged 16 or more appearances in all four of his years with the Chiefs from 2019-22. He remains under contract with Cleveland for one more year, but at this point even if healthy, it's not a guarantee that the experienced safety will regain the playmaking ability that previously allowed him to rank as a fringe fantasy asset in IDP formats.