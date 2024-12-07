Juanyeh Thomas Injury: Ruled out for Week 14

Thomas (knee) won't play in Monday's matchup against Cincinnati, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Thomas didn't practice at all this week and will miss his second game of the campaign. The 24-year-old safety was carted off the field against the Giants on Thanksgiving Day and is dealing with a meniscus injury that could keep him out of action for 2-to-3 weeks, per Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site. Thomas' absence will mainly impact the Cowboys' special-teams unit, as he's logged double-digit defensive snaps only twice this season.