Juanyeh Thomas Injury: Slated for another absence

Thomas (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 15 contest against Carolina, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Thomas hurt his knee against the Giants in Week 13 and missed this past Monday's loss to Cincinnati. He hasn't practiced at all since suffering the injury, so he didn't appear to be close to being able to suit up this week. Thomas has done most of his work on special teams this season, logging 236 snaps with the unit versus just 62 on defense over 11 games.