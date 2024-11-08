Juanyeh Thomas Injury: Won't play against Philadelphia

Thomas (concussion) did not practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Thomas was diagnosed with a concussion during the Cowboys' Week 9 loss to the Falcons. He was unable to practice all week while in concussion protocols, and his next chance to suit up will be Week 11 against the Texans on Monday, Nov. 18. Markquese Bell and Israel Mukuamu will see more rotational snaps at safety Sunday behind starters Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker.