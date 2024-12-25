Juanyeh Thomas News: Estimated as non-participant
Thomas (knee) was listed as a non-participant in Dallas' practice estimate Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Thomas is still dealing with a knee injury that forced him to sit out the team's past three matchups. If he unable to practice in at least some capacity on either Thursday or Friday, the 24-year-old will likely be forced to miss the team's Week 16 matchup versus the Eagles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now