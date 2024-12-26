Juanyeh Thomas News: Full participant Thursday

Thomas (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

The safety was also listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate despite missing the past three games with the injury. Thomas seems like a safe bet to return Sunday against the Eagles. The second-year pro has played on 236 special-teams snaps and 62 defensive snaps in 2024, making 12 tackles (nine solo), defending a pass and forcing a fumble.