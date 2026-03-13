Juanyeh Thomas headshot

Juanyeh Thomas News: Signs with Indy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

The Colts signed Thomas (migraine) to a one-year contract Friday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Thomas dealt with migraines for most of last season and was shut down in December after initially being placed on the reserve/non-football illness list in November. Thomas has appeared in 36 career regular-season contests and will serve in a depth role for the Colts.

Juanyeh Thomas
Indianapolis Colts
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