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Jude Bowry News: Added by Bills

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 9:50am

The Bills selected Bowry in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 102nd overall.

Bowry (6-foot-5, 314 pounds) played four years at Boston College and emerged as the team's starting left tackle in his final two seasons, though he also contributed at right tackle early in his career. As a rookie, he will slot in for a depth role behind starting tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown. Though Bowry doesn't have collegiate starting experience inside, he may eventually fit in more comfortably against NFL-level competition as a guard rather than tackle.

Jude Bowry
Buffalo Bills
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