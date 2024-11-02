Fantasy Football
Jude McAtamney headshot

Jude McAtamney News: Elevated from practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

The Giants elevated McAtamney from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

McAtamney will be the Giants' kicker Sunday against the Commanders due to Greg Joseph (abdomen) being placed on injured reserve Saturday. Graham Gano (hamstring) is nearing a return from IR, so McAtamney could be the Giants' kicker for just one game. Sunday will be McAtamney's NFL regular-season debut.

Jude McAtamney
New York Giants
