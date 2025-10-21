McAtamney had handled kicking duties for the Giants in each of the last four games, converting both of his field-goal tries but misfiring on three of his 12 extra-point tries during that stretch. His two misses proved to be the difference in the Giants' 33-32 loss to the Broncos this past Sunday, and McAtamney will lose his spot on the roster as a result. The Giants are expected to either reinstate Graham Gano (groin) from injured reserve or promote Younghoe Koo from the practice squad to handle kicking duties Week 8 against the Eagles.