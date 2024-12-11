Juice Scruggs Injury: Sidelined for weeks

Scruggs is expected to a minimum of two games after sustaining a foot injury in the Texans' Week 13 win over the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Despite Houston's Week 14 bye, Scruggs is expected to be sidelined for the immediate future. Kendrick Green or Nick Broeker will likely serve as the Texans' starting left guard over the next couple games in Scruggs' stead.