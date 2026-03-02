Juice Scruggs headshot

Juice Scruggs News: Dealt to Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

The Texans agreed to terms Monday on a trade that will send Scruggs, a fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick to the Lions in exchange for running back David Montgomery, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Scruggs suited up for all 17 regular-season games with Houston in 2025 (one start) but struggled in that span, making it unlikely that Detroit plans for him to play more than a depth role. The 2023 second-round pick has experience at both center and guard, so at the very least he stands to provide the Lions with versatility along the interior O-line.

Juice Scruggs
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juice Scruggs See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juice Scruggs See More
Week 16 Friday Injury Report: Guerendo Out, Waddle Doubtful, Hill Questionable
NFL
Week 16 Friday Injury Report: Guerendo Out, Waddle Doubtful, Hill Questionable
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
December 20, 2024
Week 15 Friday Injury Report: Walker Doubtful, Hall Looking Good, Irving Uncertain
NFL
Week 15 Friday Injury Report: Walker Doubtful, Hall Looking Good, Irving Uncertain
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
December 13, 2024
Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Lamb and Jefferson Cleared, Herbert and Love Uncertain
NFL
Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Lamb and Jefferson Cleared, Herbert and Love Uncertain
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
September 20, 2024
NFL Game Previews: Monday Night Matchups
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Monday Night Matchups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
September 19, 2024
Week 2 Friday Injury Report: McCaffrey Hits Setback, May Land on IR
NFL
Week 2 Friday Injury Report: McCaffrey Hits Setback, May Land on IR
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
September 13, 2024