Juice Scruggs News: Dealt to Detroit
The Texans agreed to terms Monday on a trade that will send Scruggs, a fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick to the Lions in exchange for running back David Montgomery, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.
Scruggs suited up for all 17 regular-season games with Houston in 2025 (one start) but struggled in that span, making it unlikely that Detroit plans for him to play more than a depth role. The 2023 second-round pick has experience at both center and guard, so at the very least he stands to provide the Lions with versatility along the interior O-line.
