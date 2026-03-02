Juice Scruggs News: Dealt to Detroit

The Texans agreed to terms Monday on a trade that will send Scruggs, a fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick to the Lions in exchange for running back David Montgomery, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Scruggs suited up for all 17 regular-season games with Houston in 2025 (one start) but struggled in that span, making it unlikely that Detroit plans for him to play more than a depth role. The 2023 second-round pick has experience at both center and guard, so at the very least he stands to provide the Lions with versatility along the interior O-line.