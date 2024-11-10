Juice Scruggs News: Moving to guard

Scruggs will move from center to guard for Sunday's game against Detroit, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Scruggs, who is normally the starter at center, will replace guard Kenyon Green (shoulder), who was placed on injured reserve. Jarrett Patterson will step in for Scruggs. The injury to Green highlights a need for the offensive line to better protect quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was sacked eight times and absorbed another 11 hits in last week's loss to the Jets. Stroud has been taken down 30 times this season, second most in the NFL behind Cleveland's Deshaun Watson (33). Having Scruggs operate at guard, where he played during his rookie 2023 season, allows him to focus on his blocking assignment without the need to make line calls on protection adjustments.