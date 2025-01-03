Juice Scruggs News: Ready to rock

Scruggs (foot) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

Scruggs opened the Texans' week of practice with consecutive limited sessions after missing the team's last four games due to a foot injury. However, he upgraded to full participation Friday, suggesting he's moved past the issue in time to play Sunday. With Scruggs back at full health, he's expected to serve as Houston's top reserve center in Week 18.