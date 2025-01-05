Fantasy Football
JuJu Brents Injury: Exits game due to groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Brents (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Brents injured his groin during a Colts' punt return in the first quarter. Sunday's contest is Brents' first game back since tearing his MCL and meniscus in Week 1 against the Texans. Samuel Womack and Kenny Moore are candidate to fill in at outside corner opposite starter Jaylon Jones for as long as Brents is sidelined.

JuJu Brents
Indianapolis Colts
