JuJu Brents Injury: Exits game due to groin injury

Brents (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Brents injured his groin during a Colts' punt return in the first quarter. Sunday's contest is Brents' first game back since tearing his MCL and meniscus in Week 1 against the Texans. Samuel Womack and Kenny Moore are candidate to fill in at outside corner opposite starter Jaylon Jones for as long as Brents is sidelined.