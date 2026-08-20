JuJu Brents Injury: Nearing a return

Brents (undisclosed) is trending in the right direction but did not participate in full-team drills against the Giants on Thursday, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.

The cornerback suffered his injury Aug. 7 and then remained sidelined until Aug. 18, missing a team scrimmage and the Dolphins' preseason opener against the Commanders. When he did return to practice, he was limited. It's unclear if this issue is related to the foot injury that ended Brents' 2025 campaign and required surgery.