Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
JuJu Brents headshot

JuJu Brents Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Brents (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Brents was a full practice participant all week as he works his way back from an MCL injury he suffered in the Colts' regular-season opener against the Texans. However, the 2023 second-round pick will remain on IR, and it's unclear whether he'll be activated for the Colts' regular-season finale against the Jaguars.

JuJu Brents
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now