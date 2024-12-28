JuJu Brents Injury: Not playing Sunday
Brents (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Brents was a full practice participant all week as he works his way back from an MCL injury he suffered in the Colts' regular-season opener against the Texans. However, the 2023 second-round pick will remain on IR, and it's unclear whether he'll be activated for the Colts' regular-season finale against the Jaguars.
