JuJu Brents Injury: Not playing Sunday

Brents (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Brents was a full practice participant all week as he works his way back from an MCL injury he suffered in the Colts' regular-season opener against the Texans. However, the 2023 second-round pick will remain on IR, and it's unclear whether he'll be activated for the Colts' regular-season finale against the Jaguars.