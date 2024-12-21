JuJu Brents Injury: Not returning Week 16

Brents (knee) won't be activated from IR on Saturday and has been downgraded to out for Sunday's tilt against the Titans.

Brents will remain on IR -- where's he's been since Sept. 10 -- for another week. The second-year cornerback did manage to log a trio of limited practices this week after being designated to return Wednesday, so it's still possible he could get back on the field before the end of the regular season. Brents' next opportunity to play will come Sunday, Dec. 29 versus the Giants.