JuJu Brents headshot

JuJu Brents Injury: Practice window not opening yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday the team is not yet designating Brents (knee) to return from IR, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Brents, who was placed on IR after injuring his knee during Indianapolis' regular-season opener, has technically been eligible to resume practicing since early October. It doesn't appear as though the second-year pro has a significant chance of returning for Sunday's road matchup against the Broncos, though, which will leave him with just three more opportunities to get back on the field before the conclusion of the regular season.

