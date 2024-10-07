JuJu Brents Injury: Will remain out

Brents (knee) will not be designated to return from injured reserve during Week 6, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Brents has been on IR for the minimum of four games, so he's technically eligible to return; however, the Kansas State product is not yet healthy enough to get on the field. Boyd also notes, that although there is a chance the 24-year-old plays again this season, there is still no definitive timeline for his return as he continues to recover from an MCL injury.