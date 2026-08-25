JuJu Brents News: Back in action
Brents (undisclosed) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.
Brents suffered an injury in early August, returning to practice in a limited capacity last Tuesday. The cornerback is officially all set to go and could see some snaps during Friday's preseason finale against the Falcons if the Dolphins would like him to see some game-day reps before the regular season commences.
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